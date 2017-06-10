Thief steals mail at gunpoint

Sat, June 10, 2017 - You never know what’s going to happen when you leave your home.
The latest example happened on Friday in east Tulsa. A thief is still on the loose, after reportedly stealing a man's mail at gunpoint.
Police report the victim caught the thief going through his vehicle. At this time, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and the mail was taken.
The victim did chase after the suspect, but he was able to flee the scene in a vehicle.
So far, a description of the suspect hasn’t been released.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
