Thief steals mail at gunpoint

You never know what’s going to happen when you leave your home.

The latest example happened on Friday in east Tulsa. A thief is still on the loose, after reportedly stealing a man's mail at gunpoint.

Police report the victim caught the thief going through his vehicle. At this time, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and the mail was taken.

The victim did chase after the suspect, but he was able to flee the scene in a vehicle.

So far, a description of the suspect hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.