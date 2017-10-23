Thief spends nearly an hour inside Tulsa home

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - A burglar recently took his time going through a south Tulsa house.
Surveillance video shows the suspect was inside the residence near 61st and Memorial for almost an hour. The homeowner tells us he didn't miss a thing.
“He took guns, electronics, tools and jewelry,” the victim said. “It’s very scary. You would think if someone is going to rob you they would only be here for five or 10 minutes.”
The thief also got away with her son's debit card and went on a shopping spree.
If you recognize the suspect from the photo, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
