Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip

A 16-year-old girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

KRMG’s told the girl is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm Saturday night at a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Police tell us two men stopped to get gas at the location on North Sheridan. During this time, a silver car drove up and at least one occupant fired at the two men.

The girl was inside the store and was hit.

Moments later, a man inside the store fired at a different car driving by. Investigators believed the man was mistaken and fired at the wrong vehicle.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.