Teenager charged in south Tulsa death

Thu, Aug 17, 2017 - We have updated information regarding a fatal south Tulsa shooting during a game of “Mexican standoff”.
Tulsa County court records show 19-year-old Jeremiah Peer was charged on Wednesday with first–degree manslaughter, reckless conduct with a firearm and pointing a weapon at another person.
Investigators report Peer and 17-year-old Christian Jones were playing the game, which involves pointing loaded guns at each other, when Jones was shot in the neck. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident happened at a duplex on South Hudson Avenue.
KRMG will continue to update the story as the case moves through the court system.
