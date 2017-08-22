Listen Live
Local
Suspicious house fire under investigation 
Suspicious house fire under investigation 

Suspicious house fire under investigation 
Photo Credit: staff

Suspicious house fire under investigation 

By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  Residents in a neighborhood near Pine Street and Sheridan Road hear fire trucks early Tuesday.

A vacant house at 1407 North Kingston Avenue was reported to have flames showing from the back of the house when someone called 911 to report the fire around 4:45 a.m.

The Tulsa Fire Department quickly brought the fire under control.

The house had boards covering the windows and doors.

There was no damage to the properties located next door.

No one was injured.

A fire investigator was called to determine the cause of the fire.

  • Alleged car thief stops to buy welder’s mask to watch eclipse
    Alleged car thief stops to buy welder’s mask to watch eclipse
    The solar eclipse transfixed the nation Monday, from Donald Trump at the White House, to ordinary citizens across the country taking time out of their jobs to stop and view the celestial show. >> Read more trending news But perhaps it's best not to become too distracted by the eclipse, especially when you're being tailed by police, as one 22-year-old found out in Central Florida. Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stopped at a hardware store to buy a welder’s mask and stand in the parking lot to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.  Only one problem: He was driving a stolen car and was being followed by Orange County Sheriff's deputies, according to an account posted on Facebook. He was nabbed while staring up at the sky with the welding helmet on, oblivious to the swarming deputies. At least he stopped to buy eye protection.  'He never saw it coming,' the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. 'That only happens every 99 years.
  • Ruling on Muscogee (Creek) reservation may have huge implications
    Ruling on Muscogee (Creek) reservation may have huge implications
    Anyone living in northeast Oklahoma reading the headline to this story may think it was a mistake, because after all there are Indian nations in Oklahoma, but no reservations. But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that in fact, Congress never legally dis-established the Creek Reservation. The ruling came as the result of an appeal filed by death row inmate Patrick Murphy, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The murder he was convicted for occurred on Creek land, and so his attorneys argued that the State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction. And because the Creek Reservation still exists, according to the ruling, his attorneys were correct. The ramifications of that ruling could be far-reaching, according to defense attorney Steve Money. “It’s a big deal. Now, if I’m a prosecutor, I’ve got to look at that and go ‘I can’t even bring this case,’” he told KRMG Monday. Already, former TPD officer and murder suspect Shannon Kepler’s attorneys have filed to have his case dismissed, a case that has already ended in three hung juries and is due to be re-tried again in October. Kepler, it turns out, is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the crime of which he’s accused happened on land that is part of the reservation. “Mr. Kepler has a pretty good argument to make,” Money said. “And again it’s not that it’s Tulsa County District Court, it’s just that it occurred in Indian country, part of which covers Tulsa County, so it’s the State of Oklahoma that doesn’t have the authority to potentially try that case.” Oklahoma Attorney General has indicated he may appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but so far no appeal has been filed. Meanwhile, Money says as a defense attorney, he’ll certainly be asking his clients if they are members of a Native American tribe. But he warns that even if the ruling holds, defendants may find themselves facing the same charges, but in a federal or tribal court. The Muscogee Reservation covers most or all of eleven counties in Oklahoma, including the majority of Tulsa County.
  • WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan
    WATCH: President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan
    Going against his own gut feeling that he should pull military forces out of Afghanistan, President Donald Trump on Monday night vowed to intensify American actions against terrorists based in the region, though he gave few details on how U.S. policy would change or on how many more soldiers would be sent in, as the American presence in Afghanistan seems likely to continue, almost 16 years since the September 11 attacks that led to a lengthy U.S. intervention. “My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts, but all of my life I heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office,” the President acknowledged in a speech from Fort Myer, located just across the Potomac River from the White House. “A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists – including ISIS and Al Qaeda – would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11th,” Mr Trump added. The President gave no details in his speech on his decision to reportedly send more troops to Afghanistan, though it would be nowhere near the levels the U.S. had in the immediate aftermath of the Nine Eleven attacks. Here is the President’s speech.
  • Native American tribes tackle death penalty issue
    Native American tribes tackle death penalty issue
    The sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl near Shiprock, New Mexico, has reignited the debate. Ashlynne Mike's mother is urging the Navajo Nation to opt in to the death penalty, particularly for crimes that involve children. Southwestern tribe has long objected to putting people to death. The culture teaches that all life is precious. Tribes have been able to opt into the death penalty for certain federal crimes on tribal land for decades, but nearly all reject it. Legal experts say the decision goes back to culture and tradition, past treatment of American Indians and fairness in the justice system. One federally recognized tribe, the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has opted in.  
  • Wreckage of WWII ship that delivered first atomic bomb found on ocean floor
    Wreckage of WWII ship that delivered first atomic bomb found on ocean floor
    Civilian researchers say they have located the wreck of the USS Indianapolis, the World War II heavy cruiser that played a critical role in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima before being struck by Japanese torpedoes.  The sinking of the Indianapolis remains the Navy's single worst loss at sea. The fate of its crew - nearly 900 were killed, many by sharks, and just 316 survived - was one of the Pacific war's more horrible and fascinating tales.  The expedition crew of Research Vessel Petrel, which is owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, says it located the wreckage of the Indianapolis on the floor of the North Pacific Ocean, more than 18,000 feet (5,500 meters) below the surface, the U.S. Navy said in a news release Saturday. 'To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role in ending World War II is truly humbling,' Allen said in the news release. The Indianapolis, with 1,196 sailors and Marines on board, was sailing the Philippine Sea between Guam and Leyte Gulf when two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine struck just after midnight on July 30, 1945.  It sank in 12 minutes, killing about 300. Survivors were left in the water, most of them with only life jackets.  There was no time to send a distress signal, and four days passed before a bomber on routine patrol happened to spot the survivors in the water.  By the time rescuers arrived, a combination of exposure, dehydration, drowning and constant shark attacks had left only one-fourth of the ship's original number alive.
