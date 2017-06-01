6 suspicious fires under investigation

The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating several suspicious fires that were reported between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

Five structure fires and one car fire have been reported, generally along Charles Page Boulevard as far west as 61 to 65 West Avenue and as far south as 6 to 10 Streets.

One of the structures was a church.

We're told one fireman required medical treatment for a burn he received during one of the fires.

No one has been arrested, but several witnesses are sharing information with investigators.