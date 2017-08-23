Suspect thinks there is a chip in his leg

When veterinarians talk about the flea and tick problem in northeast Oklahoma this year, many use the same term: “Perfect Storm.” The warm, mild winter combined with a wet, humid summer has brought on an infestation unlike any in recent memory, according to Dr. Cheryl Pfeffer of Tulsa’s Animal Medical Surgical Hospital. “This is probably in the top two or three bad years I’ve seen in the 20 or so years I’ve been in practice,” she told KRMG Tuesday. Asked which presents the larger danger, fleas or ticks, she pointed out that tick bites can result in some serious diseases, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. “So from a disease-carrying standpoint, ticks” are worse, she said. “From just plain irritation and skin irritation, skin itching, things like that, fleas are bad.” Dr. Dan Danner stressed the importance of prevention, and in the event ticks or fleas are found, quick treatment. Finding fleas is easy, he said. “If you’ll look just above the tail, over the rump area, and just slowly go against the hair towards the head, and you’ll be able to see down on the skin. You’ll either see fleas scattering, or you’ll see pepper, and that is flea feces.” The good news is that modern flea and tick medications are extremely effective, and safer. “There’s some really exciting preventions out now,” Pfeffer said. “There’s really no great reason not to be on flea and tick prevention, because it’s so easy to get. There’s topicals, there’s pills if you don’t like topicals, there’s collars...there’s a lot of different choices.” Danner urges pet owners to make sure they’re getting the most effective medications, which use enzymes to kill the pests. “We don’t have those chemicals in our body, in the mammal body, as a result those are not toxic,” he said. “So if your dog or cat were to eat a tube of Frontline or something like that they might have diarrhea, but it won’t kill them.” That also means you can dose the animal again in a couple of weeks if they’re still having problems, rather than having to wait a month or more like you would with toxic, over-the-counter medications. So when will the pest problem abate? Danner told KRMG it generally takes about 30 days of weather below 30 degrees to truly put a dent in the flea and tick population.