Suspect reportedly rapes teenager in wooded area

Wed, May 31, 2017 - It’s a disturbing story out of Broken Arrow involving a 14-year-old girl and a 42-year-old suspect.
The girl’s grandmother called police on Sunday to report her granddaughter had been raped. She also gave investigators the plate number of David Keltner.
Police say they stopped Keltner’s vehicle a short time later and he had a couple of different stories.
First, he told officers that after finding out the girl’s age, he got back in his vehicle and left. Then, he confessed to a couple of kisses before leaving.
A witness was able to confirm the girl’s story.
“Witness No. 1 stated he rode in the back of the car to the edge of the woods with the suspect and victim,” police said. “Upon arrival to a spot within the woods, while on foot, he observed the male remove his penis from his pants and the female began to fondle him.”
Police say the witness then went for help and returned to the scene with additional family members.
“Upon arrival with additional family they observed the female to be topless and buttoning her pants,” police said. “The male was completely dressed.”
Keltner has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on counts of first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself