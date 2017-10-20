Suspect busted for violent sexual assault in Tulsa

We told you last month about a passerby who spotted a sexual assault victim on South Denver Avenue.

KRMG has learned Jerome Adams was arrested this week in connection with the assault.

Tulsa investigators tell us the victim apparently gave Adams a ride. During this time, he allegedly pulled a knife on the woman.

“Placed it to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her if she did not perform oral sex on him,” police said. “During the act of the forcible sodomy, the suspect repeatedly stabbed and cut the female victim. The victim was able to survive the attack by fighting off the suspect and running for help.”

The witness then spotted the victim and immediately called for help.

Adams has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

