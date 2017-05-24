Listen Live
Local
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly police chase in Tulsa
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly police chase in Tulsa

Skyler Cooper and Russell Mills
Updated:

TULSA -  UPDATE: Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a deadly police chase that killed a man on a north Tulsa highway early Wednesday.

Jerry Lee Newman, 24, was caught in the area of 31st and Garnett Wednesday afternoon.

He has a string of prior felony convictions, mostly involving stolen vehicles.

Jerry Lee Newman DOC mugshot from February, 2017

Newman was released from prison in February of this year, according to DOC records.

A police chase that started in Sapulpa early Wednesday morning ended in a crash on Highway 75 in Tulsa.

We’re told a suspect crashed into a driver in the northbound lanes, the suspect was said to be driving southbound. The driver hit by that suspect on the highway was killed.

The suspect was able to escape on foot.

He fled through a salvage yard and into a north Tulsa neighborhood.

This dramatic surveillance video from that salvage yard shows just how narrowly a police officer missed catching the suspect:

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly police chase in Tulsa

KRMG has learned the man allegedly stole an ONG service truck in Sapulpa about 5:45 a.m. 

A pursuit quickly developed, and the man led officers all the way to Tulsa International Airport, where he crashed through a fence and onto the tarmac.

OHP troopers tried twice to use tactical maneuvers to stop him, and may have prevented him from hitting a commercial aircraft that was taxiing at the time.

But he kept going, and eventually ended up on Highway 75, driving the wrong way in the southbound lane.

Police called off the chase at that point, but by the time they got back on the highway going the right way the crash had occurred. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call OHP at (405) 425-7620. 

