Sun will come out for last day of Oktoberfest

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - If you're heading out to the last day of Oktoberfest on Sunday the ground may be muddy, but the sky will be sunny.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Lacy says we're in for a nice day in the Tulsa area.
“We’re going to see clear skies, lots of sunshine,” Lacy said. “High temperatures will rise into the mid-70s.”
The low Sunday night will be closer to 46 degrees.
To start your work week on Monday, expect sunny skies and a high around 77 degrees.
