Storms possible during 10th anniversary of Tulsa microburst storm

It has been 10 years since a microburst storm caused injuries and damage at the Tulsa Oktoberfest.

In fact, over two dozen people were injured at the event.

Corporal Mark Shelton worked the festival that night and will be out there this weekend. He says the strong winds played havoc with the tents.

“The wind had enough force to actually lift up and force those very heavy polls off their moorings,” Shelton said. “They made their way through the crowd.”

April Kidwell was also there back in 2007 and she says the situation was scary to say the least.

“I just happened to look up and the DJ at the time was thrown off of the DJ booth,” Kidwell said.

Organizers tell us they do have a plan ready, if severe weather strikes tonight.