Storms cause several power outages in eastern Oklahoma

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - A line of strong storms moved across eastern Oklahoma Saturday night.
This caused several homes to be without power in the area.
At its height, the PSO website was reporting over 4,500 customers in Tulsa County without power. Wagoner County also had over 1,000 customers without power.
While most people were sleeping, PSO crews were out working. By midnight, the power outages had been reduced dramatically.
Crews will continue to work until all of the outages are restored.
