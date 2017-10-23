Stolen vehicle crashes, driver, passenger arrested

Tulsa, Okla. - A stolen truck is recovered and two men are jailed at the end of a chase.
Tulsa police tried to stop the truck near 61st and Highway 75, but it sped away to I-44.
TPD Corporal Greg Smith said, “When he attempted to exit through the grass from the highway he lost control and struck a tree and a retaining wall at 51st and Utica.”
The driver was identified as 33-year old Nicholas Elder of Tulsa (shown).
He tried to run away, but was caught.
The passenger, 37-year old Jimmy Hoover of Sand Springs, also was arrested.
Both were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and joyriding around 11 p.m. Sunday.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself