Stillwater parade victims receive money

Good news for victims of the 2015 homecoming parade in Stillwater.

KRMG has learned a Payne County judge has distributed $100,000 in insurance money to those victims.

The money comes from Adacia Chambers' car insurance policy. She was sentenced back in January to life in prison after accepting a plea deal.

For reference, the judge divided the money among more than 50 victims and about a dozen medical care and insurance providers.

