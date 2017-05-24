State spending bill passes just before midnight

There are a lot of unhappy lawmakers at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill.

Rank-and-file legislators were given few details ahead of Tuesday night's vote.

The bill slashes spending to most state agencies by nearly 5 percent.

Public schools were spared from cuts, and a handful of state agencies were given spending increases.

Governor Mary Fallin said, “This plan keeps our government from shutting down. It is not an ideal budget, but it avoids draconian cuts to our core services such as education, health and human services, and public safety.”