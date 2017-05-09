State collections fall short of April estimate

The state budget hits keep on coming as lawmakers try to come up with a solution to the huge gap.

Oklahoma Secretary of Finance Preston L. Doerflinger says General Revenue Fund collections in April missed the official monthly estimate by 12.9 percent.

The GRF is the key indicator of the state government’s fiscal status and the predominant funding source for the annual appropriated state budget.

GRF collections in April totaled $611.8 million, which is $90.3 million below the official estimate.

The news is sure to cause more uncertainty regarding deeper reductions to state agencies.

However, there was enough to cover monthly agency allocations and pay back a portion of what was borrowed from other funds earlier in the fiscal year.

“The fact the state’s revenue problems are so bad we were forced to borrow from these funds in the first place just demonstrates how dire our situation is,” Doerflinger said.