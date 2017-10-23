South Tulsa auto-pedestrian crash sends man to hospital

A man was taken to St. John Sunday night following an auto-pedestrian collision in south Tulsa.

Police tell us the crash happened around 8 p.m., near 66th and Lewis.

“It just appears that either the person was trying to cross the road or for some reason, got out in front of the Jeep and now we have an auto-ped,” police said. “It was dark and there is not a lot of lighting.”

So far, officers have not released the man’s name. We do know his injuries are serious.

None of the three people inside the Jeep were injured.

Investigators add this appears to be “accidental.”