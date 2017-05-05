Some highway 75 lane closures changing today

An ongoing resurfacing project on US-75 is keeping drivers on their toes and some of the work is switching today.

ODOT released the following information to keep commuters up to date.

The right lane of southbound US-75 is closed between I-244 (Red Fork Split) and 71st St. South until further notice.

The right lane of northbound US-75 is closed between 71st St. South and I-244 (Red Fork Split) until late tonight. By early Friday morning, the right lane will remain closed only between 41st St. South and I-244.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time in this area or seek an alternate route. The overall project is expected to complete in summer 2017.

This work zone is adjacent to the following:

US-75 narrowed north of Creek Turnpike (SH-364); new closures in place

As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on US-75 over Polecat Creek, delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times:

Southbound US-75 is narrowed to one open lane between Main St./96th St. South and the Creek Turnpike (SH-364) through Saturday

The right lane of northbound US-75 is closed in this corridor until late May.