Skimming, cloning become popular in Tulsa

Cloning is becoming all the fad in the Tulsa area.

In this case, we're talking about credit and debit card cloning. Police tell us thieves are using skimmers to take the information from cards and put them onto gift cards.

“We’re working 10-15 cases a day,” police said.

The reason for the new fad is simplicity. Police report cloning is getting easier and it's less of a hassle than stealing the cards.

“The Tulsa suspects are now holding up in hotel rooms and doing nothing but skimming cards locally and cloning cards locally,” police said.

Police recommend if you use debit cards, to click on the credit option. This way, the skimmer will leave your information alone.



