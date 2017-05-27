Listen Live
Severe weather possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
By: Michael Purdy

Sat, May 27, 2017 -  If you're sticking around the Tulsa area this weekend, make sure to stay weather aware.

National Weather Service says conditions will turn bumpy later today.

“Looks like we could see some storms in the late afternoon and into the evening hours,” NWS said.  “All modes of severe weather look to be possible.”

KRMG’s told this could include hail, strong winds and even a tornado.  

The high today will be around 90 degrees.

KRMG Stormcenter is manned and ready to go if severe weather hits our area.

