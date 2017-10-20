Severe storms possible this Fall break weekend

TULSA, Ok - The weekends weather will start beautifully before taking a turn for the worse.
Increasing clouds will begin Friday with a slight chance of a sprinkle be the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be above average in the upper 70s ahead of Saturday's rain. “It’s looking like more of a damaging wind event” National Weather Service forecaster Michael Lacy told us. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a more dangerous threat. “There could be a few spin-up tornados,” Lacy continued.
But there is good news. “The chances are pretty low for a tornado, especially like we saw August 6th,” he told us.
Lacy thinks the storms will arrive “between 9PM and 10PM” with strong winds. “Probably 60-70 mph most likely.” The front is expected to move quickly leaving light rain through most of the night with accumulations of as much as two inches.
You can stay weather aware by checking the latest forecast and radar at KRMG.com and on the KRMG app.
