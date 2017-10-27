OK Senate passes resolution calling for hike in gross production tax

After a budget bill was easily defeated in the Oklahoma House Wednesday, members of the Senate got together and passed a bipartisan resolution asking the House to include an increase in the gross production tax on oil and natural gas.

That was the sticking point that led Democrats to vote as a bloc, killing the budget deal proposed by Republicans.

The proposal would increase the GPT from 2 percent to 4 percent during the first 36 months of a well’s operation.



Sen. Greg Treat (R-OKC) tells KRMG he and his fellow senators didn’t want to hike the GPT, but the reality is they need the support of Democrats to pass any budget bill because of the 75 percent super majority required to pass revenue-raising measures in Oklahoma.

“We can’t get to a 75 percent vote without Democrats,” Treat said Thursday. “We have to find some compromise.”



“It was not part of the Senate Republican plan to include the gross production tax, but it’s become abundantly obvious that’s what it’s going to take to move the needle and to get teachers their pay raise and get state employees their pay raise and to stave off the drastic cuts to the health care agencies,” Treat added.

Senate Pro Tem Mike Schulz (R-Altus) released a statement after the Senate resolution passed, in which he wrote: “Adding GPT to the budget deal certainly wasn’t my first choice, but if it breaks the stalemate it is an option we have to pursue. We now have an opportunity to deliver on teacher pay raises, stop massive budget cuts to health care, and eliminate the constant budget problems plaguing our state.”

State Auditor Gary Jones quickly signaled his support for the idea.

In a written statement sent to KRMG, he said “I’ve supported the increase in the GPT, see today’s action as a reasonable consensus, and echo President Pro-Tem Shultz’s recommendation to end the stalemate plaguing state funding."

The Senate resolution is not binding on the House.

It will be officially presented to the lower chamber in a Thursday afternoon conference committee.