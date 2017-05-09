Schools, teachers, brace for more state budget slashing

As the state wrestles to close a $900 million budget gap, school districts brace for more cuts.

Already among the lowest paid in the nation, Oklahoma teachers say they often have to take on second jobs to pay the bills. Hundreds of teachers took to social media to reveal what they do to make ends meet. “We have to struggle month-to-month to get through” Kerry Weingartner told us. “Especially with two educators in the house.” Bother Kerry and her husband teach in Broken Arrow, and it hasn’t been easy.

“He had to take on a second job and I had to take on a second job to furnish out home” she told us. Many of the teachers responding report the same trouble, some claiming to have second, third or even fourth jobs.

Broken Arrow expects to be cut between 3%-10% with leaders putting together three plans, each aimed at a different scenario.

With only 10 days left for state legislators to pass a budget, schools are tensing for the anticipated blow to funding. Most anticipate additional cuts as legislators work to fix the leaking budget.

Oklahoma teachers are the third lowest in the entire country, with averages ranging from $31,000 to $46,000 each year.