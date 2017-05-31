Sapulpa teen killed in likely horseback riding accident

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma journeyed to the Middle East over the Memorial Day weekend, visiting Iraq and Syria to get an update on progress in the region. His assessment is that morale among U.S. troops is high, ISIS is losing territory, and in general the news on the ground there is encouraging. That said, he added that there is no simple path to stability in the region, and a lot of open questions remain. “You face the realities of just how complex the fight is, in Syria especially, and the decisions that will have to be made long-term in Iraq,” Lankford said Tuesday. He told KRMG that leaders in the region do feel they have a better sense of where the U.S. stands after President Trump’s recent visit to the area. “Those individuals that we spoke with were very clear: ‘We’re glad to know where America is again, and we need to be able to work with America to be able to respond,’ Lankford said. “They need our leadership and want our leadership in the region. They don’t necessarily want our physical presence in every place, but they want our leadership.” Responding to recent reports that the U.S. is arming some Kurdish factions in Syria, he again pointed to the complexity of the situation. There are any number of factions among the Kurds, some of whom have been listed as terrorist organizations by the U.S. for decades. “The Kurds have not been able to agree on a typical Kurdish policy as well,” Lankford told KRMG. “They fight amongst themselves, and it’s very obvious that once the Kurds are done fighting ISIS, they’re going to then turn back to fighting each other, and fighting the Turks. And the Turks are very aware of that.” Another major player in the region poses a particular danger for American policy, and that is Iran. “America’s trying to resolve the issues in the Middle East, with a sense of Iran is a threat to everyone,” Lankford said. “It’s not that Iran is an illegitimate country, the people of Iran are welcome to be able to participate with the world, but the leadership of Iran is trying to destabilize the region.” As examples, he mentioned Iran recruiting Hezbollah fighters to augment Syrian national forces in Damascus, trying to influence events in Iraq, and supporting Houthi rebel forces in Yemen. With so many nations, and factions within those nations, battling one another - complicated further by the various religious conflicts - stability in the Middle East is a distant goal at best.