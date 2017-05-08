Listen Live
Sapulpa man dies in car crash
Close

Sapulpa man dies in car crash

Sapulpa man dies in car crash
Photo Credit: Skyler Cooper

Sapulpa man dies in car crash

By: Don Bishop
Photo Credit: Skyler Cooper

Tulsa, Okla. -  A Sapulpa, Oklahoma, man is the victim of a single-car accident on I-244 near the Yale Avenue exit ramp.

Documents from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol tell us 34-year old James R. Ripper was westbound on I-244 in a 2017 Savana van when, for an unknown reason, he departed the roadway to the right and struck several trees at 6:54 p.m. Sunday.

Ripper was partially ejected and died at the scene from head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.

He was freed by Tulsa firefighters using the jaws of life.

We’re told the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The OHP says the vehicle was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use.

 

 

  • Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    The Congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections takes another step forward on Monday, with the first public testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly told the Trump White House of intelligence concerns about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, centering on his contacts with Russian officials. Here is some of what we might see on Monday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: 1. A renewed focus on former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Maybe the most anticipated part of Monday’s testimony will be from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly warned the White House of questions related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and whether he told the truth about his contacts with Russian government officials. Yates, who was fired by President Trump for refusing to defend his first travel and refugee order, has not publicly told her story as yet. Yates reportedly told the White House of fears that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail by the Russians – several weeks before Flynn was fired; the White House said it was because Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. Last week, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged that he had discussions with Yates about Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Graham: 'Did you ever talk to Sally Yates about her concerns about Gen. Flynn being compromised?' Comey: 'I did' https://t.co/oZGhMkLifE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017 2. Will Yates discuss anything on Russia apart from Flynn? One of the unknowns about this appearance by Yates is whether her testimony will veer into any other parts of the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, or the general issue of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Yates was originally set to testify back in March before the House Intelligence Committee, but that was suddenly canceled by panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who later stepped aside from leading the probe of Russia’s involvement in the elections. The White House also had sent Yates a letter warning of possible issues involving executive privilege, but denied they were trying to stop her from testifying. We’ll see whether Yates creates new avenues of public inquiry, or not. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made clear that the White House was not worried about anything Yates might tell the Congress. Spicer on Yates: 'I hope she testifies. I look forward to it.' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2017 3. Former DNI Clapper likely to zero in on Moscow again. The formal title of this hearing is “Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is certainly a top witness to discuss the view of the U.S. Intelligence Community on that matter. Clapper has been clear from the beginning about his belief that the Russians were causing trouble. “The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told Senators in January, adding that Moscow also used “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” as Clapper said the Russians were still using those tools to disrupt the U.S. political system. “I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” said Clapper, who retired when President Trump took office. 4. Why isn’t Susan Rice testifying at this hearing? Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was not originally scheduled to be part of this hearing, but last week, Republicans asked her to join Yates and Clapper. Rice refused, and that prompted Republicans to hint that she is hiding something. “I am deeply disappointed that Ambassador Rice has declined to participate in this hearing,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). Republicans want to question Rice about “unmasking” the names of Americans caught up in incidental intelligence collection related to the probe of possible links between Russia and the Trump Campaign – and someone living at the White House has taken notice. Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017 5. Will there be GOP counterattacks against Sally Yates? Watch for this before the hearing begins on Monday afternoon, during the hearing, and afterwards. There were already reports on Sunday that Republicans were ready to accuse Yates of being a Democratic Party operative, intent on undermining President Trump at any opportunity. We often ask in journalism when getting information from a source – does this person have an axe to grind? Yates is from Atlanta. She worked for a well known law firm there, King & Spalding. She was hired by Bob Barr – later a Republican Congressman – to work for him, when he was a federal prosecutor in Georgia, during the first Bush Administration. Then Yates moved up the chain of command in the Justice Department through the years – under both political parties – before being nominated by President Obama as both a U.S. Attorney, and then later as Deputy Attorney General. Democrats were already pushing back on Sunday. Per @axios, WH plans to smear Sally Yates tomorrow as a 'Democratic operative.' She was a nonpolitical, career DOJ attorney for two decades pic.twitter.com/5FEUL9PXte — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 7, 2017 6. Where is Congress going next on the Russia matter? This won’t be the only public testimony for Yates and Clapper, as the House Intelligence Committee wants both of them to return for a public hearing soon, along with former CIA Director John Brennan. No date has been set for that appearance. No new public hearings have been set as yet by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Russia matter, though members of that panel have been going over to the Central Intelligence Agency to review materials reportedly related to the probe – it’s not clear what they have seen, or where their probe is headed. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN this past week that there was no evidence as yet of collusion between Trump associates and Russia over the elections. But that isn’t stopping the investigation from moving forward. 7. What is the status of the FBI’s Russia probe? FBI Director James Comey made clear several times at a hearing last week that he wasn’t going to give any updates on what his agency’s review had found or not found about Russia interference in the 2016 campaign, but he did give us one tidbit that wasn’t publicly known – that the FBI is working with federal prosecutors not only at the Justice Department, but also with prosecutors working just outside Washington, D.C., in the Eastern District of Virginia. That is a federal district which is often involved in “prosecution of significant terrorism and espionage cases.” Where is that quote from? From the website of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia. 8. Many still believe there is nothing here but partisanship. When President Trump tweeted out something about the “Fake Media” and Russia on Sunday, the simple re-tweet that I made – noting it was happening a day before the next Congressional hearing about Russia and the elections – quickly garnered me a few accusations of bias. “What a bunch hypocritical hogwash from the lefties,” one person wrote me on Twitter. “You r extremely biased,” wrote another. This story still gets people on edge – on both sides of the political football – very, very quickly. We’ll see how this week changes the dynamic. @jamiedupree You r extremely biased in ur reporting @jamiedupree. Man up and start reporting in a unbiased fashion!! — Mark Paulsen (@GoBlueMAP75) May 7, 2017 Whether you think there is anything to this Russia story or not, Monday’s testimony by Sally Yates is expected to push ahead the story of what ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was doing during the transition. Stay tuned.
  • Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    Two people arrested in connection with Tulsa homicide
    We now know the names of the two suspects arrested on Saturday  in connection with a homicide outside the Las Americas Friday night. The fatal shooting happened around 8:05 p.m., near East Admiral and North Lewis. Tulsa police tell us Donnie Johnson and Markell Woodward were quickly taken into custody thanks to witnesses coming forward. “Police received immediate assistance from the public on identifying the Dodge Dart,” police said.  “The Dodge Dart was occupied by two males when the shooting occurred.” Investigators believe the suspects and the 19-year-old victim were involved in a marijuana transaction before the fatal shooting occurred. Johnson and Woodward have both been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • Father comes home to alleged nightmare in Tulsa
    Father comes home to alleged nightmare in Tulsa
    An 18-year-old was arrested Friday night, after a father returned home to find him allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. The incident happened at a residence on West 8th Street.   The two had been dating for a year.   Tulsa police say when the victim said “no” to having sex, Timothy Jester reportedly didn't listen.  The victim told officers she tried to leave the room, but Jester followed her and that’s when he reportedly forced himself on the girl. A short time later, the father returned home and found Jester on his daughter. “The defendant stated to (the father), ‘Oh my God, I raped her,’” police said.  “’I’m so sorry.’” While in route to be questioned, Jester was chatty. “The defendant made statements that he was going to go to prison and ‘maybe I’ve learned my lesson this time.’” He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of first-degree rape of a minor. [Information from arrest and booking report]
  • What’s next for Republicans in Congress on health care reform
    What’s next for Republicans in Congress on health care reform
    Now that the U.S. House has approved a health care bill and sent it on to the Senate for further action, it’s not clear how swiftly GOP Senators will be able to move on that measure, or what type of different policy prescriptions might be part of plan that could be voted on in coming months by the full Senate. Here’s a look from Capitol Hill: 1. What kind of plan will GOP Senators develop? It wasn’t clear that the House would actually pass anything, so development of a Senate GOP health plan has not been on the front burner of late. Two main committees will be in play, the Finance Committee chaired by Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions panel chaired by Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. Minutes after the House vote on Thursday, Alexander went to the Senate floor and set out four goals for any health bill: 1) help those who are in counties where there are few or zero insurance options in the Obamacare exchanges; 2) lower premium rates; 3) give states more flexibility on Medicaid; and 4) ensure that people with pre-existing conditions have health coverage. Republicans have set up a working group to try to formulate a plan – 13 Senators out of 52 Republicans – that’s one of every four. 13 Senators in health working group so far:Alexander Lee CottonGardnerPortmanCruzToomeyEnzi HatchMcConnellCornynThuneBarrasso — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 5, 2017 2. Will Democrats play any role in forging a bill? This is an important question to be asked and answered. Think of it this way, if Republicans are so divided that they cannot pass a health care bill, then the GOP plan would run aground. (Some Democrats might prefer that type of outcome.) So far, Senate Democrats indicate that the GOP has not reached out to ask for cooperation on writing a bill. But what happens if the GOP can’t get to 50 votes in the Senate on a plan of their own? Should Democrats agree to make some changes in the Obama health law, which is clearly not operating on all cylinders right now? Some Democratic strategists are sending their own message: Senate Democrats must find a way to minimize the estimated tens of millions of Americans who will lose their health care #AHCA — Doug Schoen (@DouglasESchoen) May 5, 2017 3. The Senate rules will play an important role. The rules on the ‘budget reconciliation’ process are a bit more tricky for the GOP in the Senate, than in the House. Remember, only a small portion of the Obama health law was approved under reconciliation, where no Senate filibuster is allowed. If you want to really rip out the roots of that law, you would need 60 votes in the Senate to do that, and Republicans don’t have that kind of support. It’s important to note that not everything in the House bill is expected to pass parliamentary muster in the Senate, as there are questions about some of the changes dealing with pre-existing conditions, essential health benefits and more. The rulings of the Senate Parliamentarian will be very important here. GOP House health bill could violate Senate rules with pre-existing condition cut. This is a budget measure. https://t.co/SKjwx54mAo — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) May 4, 2017 4. There will be pressure from President Trump for action. For months, Senators wondered if the House would produce any bill, raising the possibility that health care overhaul would go nowhere. But now, as the headline accurately said in the Washington Post, the Senate has the hot potato when it comes to health care, as now there will be some pressure brought to bear on Republicans in the Senate to produce their own plan. “It’s time to fix this broken system!” President Trump tweeted on Friday. Even if you don’t like what the House approved, Mr. Trump can certainly use the bully pulpit to press Senators into action as well. “We’re going to get this passed through the Senate,” the President declared on Thursday from the White House Rose Garden. Stay tuned. Big win in the House – very exciting! But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017 5. The Congressional Budget Office will weigh in soon. While the House was able to vote on a health care overhaul bill without a final review from the CBO, the rules in the Senate are more restrictive – that would not be allowed. Sometime in the next two weeks, it’s expected that the CBO will issue a report on the final version of the House health bill, which should indicate that the expected savings are lower, maybe below $100 billion over ten years. “CBO will also almost certainly show that the House GOP bill spends more than the previous version,” said Larry Levitt, a top official with the Kaiser Family Foundation. What the CBO states could have a big impact on the type of changes that Senate Republicans might have to consider. Don't be surprised if CBO slightly lowers its estimate that 24 million people will lose health insurance under the House GOP bill. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 5, 2017 House members are back in their districts this coming week – we’ll see how many of them hold town hall meetings with voters – and what the reaction is to the GOP health plan.
  • Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
