Local
Rocklahoma organizers keep an eye to the sky
Rocklahoma organizers keep an eye to the sky

Rocklahoma organizers keep an eye to the sky

Rocklahoma organizers keep an eye to the sky

By: Michael Purdy

Sat, May 27, 2017 -  Rocklahoma organizers will be keeping a close eye on the weather, with heavy rain in the forecast for today.

One official tells us they've had a lot of practice with this over the years.

“It’s rare when we don’t have a weather issue with Rocklahoma,” the official said.  “It’s just the nature of the beast of May in Oklahoma.”

They will postpone performances if needed and organizers recommend fans take shelter in vehicles if the rain and wind become too strong.

There is some good news.  The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. “A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion,” OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
  • Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    An inquiry into possible wrongdoing by IT staffers employed by a number of Democrats in Congress has garnered more attention in recent days, after a prominent lawmaker gave a public tongue lashing to the Capitol Hill police chief, vowing “consequences” over his refusal to return computer equipment that is evidently part of the ongoing investigation. At issue is a probe into a possible security breach involving Imran Awan, who has worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Democratic lawmakers, as a shared information technology worker. Little has been made public by Capitol Police on what exactly is being investigated; news reports in recent months have linked Awan, several of his relatives, and his wife to some type of Capitol Hill investigation that could involve stolen property and more. The new scrutiny came after a budget hearing on May 18 with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa; the hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee had escaped notice, until reports earlier this week by the Daily Caller, noting the sharp words that Wasserman Schultz had for Verderosa. At the end of her Q&A with the police chief, Wasserman Schultz asks what happens when police find lost items. “I’d like to know how Capitol Police handle equipment that belongs to a member, or a staffer, that’s been lost within the Capitol complex, and found or recovered by one of your officers,” Wasserman Schultz begins. The bottom line from the chief was simple – until an investigation is completed, “I can’t return the equipment,” which is reportedly a laptop from Wasserman Schultz’s office. That answer did not satisfy the Florida Democrat. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” In the wake of that somewhat jarring verbal exchange, a reporter on Thursday asked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi about the Awan investigation. “I’m really not familiar with what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said. “We’ve been busy with a lot of other things,” Pelosi added. U.S. Capitol Police have released little information about what this probe involves, and who exactly is being investigated. According to U.S. House spending records, Imran Awan was a shared employee for thirteen different House members in 2016, earning in the third quarter anywhere from as little as $300 from a pair of Democrats to $6,624.99 from another. Wasserman Schultz paid Awan $5,000.01 for work between July 1 and September 30, 2016. Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, worked for seven Democrats, plus the House Democratic Caucus, earning close to $44,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Records also show two relatives of Awan’s on the Congressional payroll: Abid Awan worked for eight different House Democrats, while Jamal Awan worked for eight others – all as ‘shared’ employees.
  • Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Four suspects were arrested Friday afternoon in west Tulsa, following an armed robbery of a woman and a standoff. Police report the victim's help led them to a home near 4th and South 54th West Avenue. “She had a good suspect description,” police said.  “She also had a good description of the suspect’s vehicle.” Around three hours later, the suspects were taken into custody without incident.  As of early Saturday morning, their names haven’t been released.   KRMG's told the victim wasn't harmed.
  • Severe weather possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    Severe weather possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    If you're sticking around the Tulsa area this weekend, make sure to stay weather aware. National Weather Service says conditions will turn bumpy later today. “Looks like we could see some storms in the late afternoon and into the evening hours,” NWS said.  “All modes of severe weather look to be possible.” KRMG’s told this could include hail, strong winds and even a tornado.   The high today will be around 90 degrees. KRMG Stormcenter is manned and ready to go if severe weather hits our area.
  • Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Trying to save you some time and misery on your family vacation this summer, Business Insider is ranking the worst “tourist traps” in each state. We've all driven past those highway signs promising all sorts of superlatives from biggest to strangest to oldest and wondered if it was worth stopping. The list from the site is by no means complete and obviously subjective, but for people passing through Oklahoma, Business Insider (again, their opinion, not ours) says to skip the J.M. Davis Gun Museum in Claremore. But we bet you'll agree that “Foamhenge,” a replica of Stonehenge made of styrofoam is not the best use of your time in Virginia. And don't put the Gum Wall in Seattle on your bucket list. It’s just what it sounds like, a wall where thousands upon thousands of people have stuck their used chewing gum. You can find the full list of tourist traps from Business Insider here.
