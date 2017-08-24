Robbery suspects arrested at casino

A man and a woman are in the Rogers County jail after being arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Lloyd Sloan and Leslie Stutsman were arrested Wednesday after a suspect vehicle was found parked at the casino.

Sloan had matched the person shown in a security photo from one of the robberies at several restaurants and stores.

We're told Sloan had been driving a pickup truck that was found at the casino.

Catoosa police say the vehicle may have been used in several thefts in the Tulsa area.