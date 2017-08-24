Listen Live
QuikTrip gunfight information sought by police
QuikTrip gunfight information sought by police
By: Don Bishop

Tulsa, Okla. -  Tulsa police have a man in custody as a suspect from an exchange of gunfire at a Quiktrip near I-244 and Sheridan.  

20-year old Norman Gaines was arrested Wednesday.

He is accused of shooting with intent to kill and illegal possession of a handgun after shots were fired on Saturday.

Police used store surveillance video to identify Gaines.

If you have information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-2677.

