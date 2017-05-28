Power outage silences Rocklahoma

Much of Pryor and the site of Rocklahoma lost power Sunday evening, bringing all music to a stop.

The electricity went out during the final song of Buckcherry’s set.

Things got quiet around 5:30 p.m. there in Pryor.

Power has been lost not only on the Rocklahoma grounds, but the entire grid surrounding the festival site. REC... https://t.co/QNDhxA9H8d — Rocklahoma (@Rocklahoma) May 28, 2017

An announcement was made on the stage at 6 p.m. that power was out in other areas of Pryor, not just at the festival site. Organizers used a generator to power just one microphone to update the crowd on what was happening.

Power was restored shortly after 6 p.m.

It’s the second day in a row the festival has faced difficulties. Powerful thunderstorms moved through Saturday night, forcing organizers to shut things down early.