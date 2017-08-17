Tulsa, Okla. - Two i-phone customers cannot resist a sale on a parking lot in the dark.
The customers had seen the phone for sale on Letgo and agreed to meet the seller at the Denny's restaurant near Admiral and Sheridan at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
But all they found were suspects with a silver handgun, ready to rob them.
The victims were robbed of their wallets and a cell phone.
The “suspects then fled the scene in a black newer Jeep possibly a Cherokee,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea.
The victims got a good look at the robbers.
“They were all described as four black males.”
They were last seen headed northbound on Sheridan.
