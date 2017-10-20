Police are seeing more homeless people in Tulsa

If you believe there are more homeless people in the Tulsa area than in previous years, the police agree with you.

In fact, they tell us the homeless situation in our city is starting to become overwhelming.

“I mean they are everywhere,” one officer said. “There are camps everywhere. We used to not see that.”

Police add some of the homeless come to Tulsa because they're told the city has better resources for them. One homeless man admitted his preacher from a different city bought him a ticket to Tulsa.

The Salvation Army operates the city's biggest shelter and they agree the homeless population is growing. Their facility has 150 beds and currently they have 320 people sleeping there every night.

“We have had in one year, a 22 percent increase in our feeding and in our shelter,” Salvation Army said.

KRMG has learned 60 of the people staying at the shelter are children.