People evacuated from Muskogee Veteran Affairs Office

It was a scary situation for people inside the Muskogee Veteran Affairs Office on Tuesday.

KRMG’s told the building had to be evacuated. Someone found a suspicious package inside the office.

A VA official tells us the bomb squad was called out to the scene. After a period of time, they gave the all clear once it was determined the package contained clothes.

No word on if this was a prank or just a mistake.

For reference, the Main Street office is used to handle claims.





