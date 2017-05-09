Oklahoma Senate votes to halt automatic income tax cut

A halt to an automatically triggered cut in Oklahoma’s state income tax has cleared its final legislative hurdle.

The Senate voted 32-9 Monday to repeal a 2014 law which would have automatically cut the top income tax rate in the state to 4.85% if there was a $100 million increase in state revenues.

With a string of fiscal failures over the last two years, that increase wouldn’t even bring the state back to where it was, much less provide the additional money to cover a tax cut.

So lawmakers bit the bullet and eliminated the tax cut, something House Minority Leader Scott Inman says shows the GOP majority realizes it’s made some mistakes.

“The majority party has finally opened their eyes to their failed policies that have made a mess of the state’s fiscal situation,” he told KRMG recently.

But it’s only a beginning, and thus far there’s no budget, and not a single bill that raises any significant revenue has reached the governor’s desk.



“The folks in charge cut a billion and a half dollars worth of income taxes and other cuts, they gave away two billion dollars worth of tax credits and exemptions to wealthy corporations - what Tom Coburn calls ‘corporate welfare’ - and then they turned around and had the most generous gross production tax cuts for the oil and gas industry of any major oil and gas producing state in the nation,” Inman said. “The reason our house is burning is because of those cuts.”

And while eliminating the income tax cut might help stop the bleeding, it doesn’t bring in any additional revenue - which all sides know will have to happen to avoid more drastic cuts that would gut state agencies across the board.

Indeed, Gov. Mary Fallin has made it clear that she will veto any budget bill which includes such cuts.

Governor Fallin is expected to sign the bill passed Monday.

