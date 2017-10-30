Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug

The “Polar Express” train ride, based in Bristow for two years then in Stillwater last holiday season, will not run in 2017.

The company which operated the ride last year, Watco Companies, says it will not host the ride this year.



“Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Stillwater Central Railroad, has decided to no longer offer THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at Stillwater, OK,” according to a statement on the Eastern Flyer Polar Express webpage.

The attraction has operated in several cities over the years, and is based on the popular 2004 animated film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks.

For those with their hearts set on riding to rails to see Santa, there is apparently still a Polar Express train running in Branson, Missouri this year.

The next closest location is Palestine, Texas, south of Dallas.

It’s estimated that 30-40,000 tickets were sold each year for the Polar Express trains in Oklahoma.

