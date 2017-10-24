Oklahoma GOP leaders announce budget plan

Governor Mary Fallin and Republican legislative leaders say they have a “deal” on the budget which could end the ongoing special session, but it appears the plan will face some stiff opposition.

Notably, no Democrats were involved in Monday’s announcement, and indeed some Democrats say they really haven’t been party to the negotiations.

“We’re not invited into these talks,” State Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) told KRMG Monday.

The sticking point for her, and many Democrats, is that the issue of gross production taxes paid by the oil and gas industry wasn’t even mentioned, despite the fact that it has been the core argument for her caucus for a long time.

“This is clearly about profits over people,” she said. “And the people deserve better.”

She called Monday’s announcement “grandstanding,” echoing the sentiment of other Democratic lawmakers.

“I don’t even think the Republicans think this is going to pass,” Goodwin told KRMG. “I think this is for show, and I think they are going to pretend as if they’re trying to work on behalf of folks, but they are working on behalf of big oil. That’s very clear.”

Gov. Fallin said Monday she thinks the proposal can pass, and that people of both parties should support it.

“It’s been very difficult to find agreement, but we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We have to find a resolution to close the 215 million dollar budget gap,” Fallin said.

Senate Pro Tem Mike Schulz (R-Altus) and House Majority Leader Mike McCall (R-Atoka) both said they felt the deal was solid, and was a compromise that all parties should be able to support.

“This plan has something in it for Republicans, this plan has things in it for Democrats, but more importantly, this plan addresses what the people of Oklahoma want us to address at this juncture, at this point in time,” McCall said Monday.

The proposal includes: