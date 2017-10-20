Officers recover meth from suspect's bra

Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - A Tahlequah woman was stopped this week for having a broken brake light.
Officers ended up finding a box with paraphernalia, pills, and more than three grams of a a white substance inside her vehicle.
Residents we spoke to are not surprised because drugs have become a big problem in Tahlequah.
“Meth is a big issue in this area,” one resident said.
Once at the Cherokee County Detention Center, Kristy Muck also admitted to having meth inside her bra.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself