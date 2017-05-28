Officers investigate south Tulsa QuikTrip robbery

Tulsa detectives are investigating another QuikTrip robbery.

The latest incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, at the location near 51st and Sheridan.

“Two male suspects entered the store and demanded money from the clerk,” police said. “The clerk complied and gave them some cash.”

Police say the suspects then fled the scene. KRMG’s told neither suspects was armed.

The suspects are said to be black males in their mid-20s. They were both wearing masks, with dark hoodies and pants.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.