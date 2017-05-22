National weather service confirms 7 tornadoes from May 18 storms

Last Thursday was a busy night as the FOX23 Severe Weather Team tracked storms moving through Green Country and called out multiple circulations on the air before the National Weather Service had Tornado Warnings on them.

The National Weather Service out of Tulsa has found at least seven damage areas consistent with tornado damage:

Wagoner County - 5 miles south of Redbird Muskogee County - 2 miles west-southwest of Muskogee Wagoner County - 1 mile east of Porter Muskogee County - 1 mile north-northwest of Muskogee Wagoner County - 4 miles east-southeast of Wagoner Cherokee County - 6 miles west-southwest of Hulbert Cherokee County - 5 miles southwest of Peggs

Here is the latest information on the tornadoes that occurred last Thursday night. #okwx https://t.co/6R1qBe1xHI — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 22, 2017

A breakdown of each tornado and the damage found is below the map. This map shows you the location of the tornadoes along with some of the information about the tornado.

Wagoner County - 5 miles south of Redbird

This tornado was rated as an EF-1 with estimated wind speeds getting as high as 100 mph.

As storms moved across the Redbird and Haskell areas, a tornado developed just east of the Arkansas River 7 miles to the south-south west of Red Bird at 10:30 p.m. moving to the northeast. The damage path length was 5 miles long and 500 yards wide. There was a center-pivot irrigation system that was destroyed and several power poles and trees that were snapped. The tornado dissipated at 10:36 p.m. 4.1 miles southeast of Red Bird.

Muskogee County - 2 miles west-southwest of Muskogee

EF-1 tornado that started near the Eagle Crest Golf Club then moved to the northeast stopping near Rotary Park.

The tornado damaged homes, uprooted trees, and blew down power poles.

Wagoner County - 1 mile east of Porter

The widest and second longest tornado of the night started at 10:30 p.m. about one mile to the south-southwest of Porter and continued to the northeast stopped about one and a half miles west-northwest of Wagoner at 10:52 p.m.

This tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum estimated winds of 105 mph. The damage path was 10.3 miles long with a maximum width of 700 yards. Trees were uprooted, an outbuilding was destroyed and homes damaged.

Muskogee County - 1 mile north-northwest of Muskogee

The strongest tornado of the night happened at 10:41 p.m. one mile to the north-northwest of Muskogee.

An EF-2 tornado moved through parts of Muskogee, across River City Plaza, and stopped a few miles short of the Arkansas River.

Reports received of damage to Whispering Pines apartments and roof damage to homes. The tornado also destroyed a metal framed building, snapped and uprooted numerous trees and blew down power poles.

Wagoner County - 4 miles east-southeast of Wagoner

This tornado was the LONGEST of the night at 12.7 miles long with a maximum width of 650 yard. Damage surveys rated this tornado as an EF-1.

Starting around four miles southeast of Wagoner at 10:48 p.m., this storm developed in the lowlands of Fort Gibson Lake. It moved to the northeast uprooting trees, damaging homes, and destroying some outbuildings. The tornado continued to move Fort Gibson Lake destroying some boat docks and damaging some homes as it came back on shore. Once again, it crossed over another finger of the lake and damaging more homes on land. The tornado dissipated shortly over the Mayes County line about nine and half miles southeast of Chouteau at 11:05 p.m.

Cherokee County - 6 miles west-southwest of Hulbert

Another EF-1 tornado damaged homes, uprooted trees, destroyed outbuilding and blew down power poles near the Sequoyah State Park on the souther end of Fort Gibson Lake.

Cherokee County - 5 miles southwest of Peggs

An EF-1 tornado occurred five miles southwest of Peggs around 11:00 p.m. uprooting trees.

The National Weather Service is continuing to survey some areas including the Stidam and Checotah areas.