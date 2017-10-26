Naked man found at Owasso park

We now know the name of the 45-year-old man who was recently found naked inside his truck at Centennial Park in Owasso.

Police say Ronnie Mallett was passed out with drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons inside his vehicle.

Residents who frequent the park tell us nothing like this has ever happened before.

“Seriously, the worst thing I heard about here before was a snake,” one resident said.

Officers recovered weapons including pepper spray, a knife, and two airsoft pistols. They also found pornographic DVDs, condoms and makeup inside of a camouflage bag.

“Kind of makes me second guess bringing my kid here,” another resident confessed.

He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

