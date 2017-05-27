Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery

Four suspects were arrested Friday afternoon in west Tulsa, following an armed robbery of a woman and a standoff.

Police report the victim's help led them to a home near 4th and South 54th West Avenue.

“She had a good suspect description,” police said. “She also had a good description of the suspect’s vehicle.”

Around three hours later, the suspects were taken into custody without incident. As of early Saturday morning, their names haven’t been released.

KRMG's told the victim wasn't harmed.

