Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa

A suspect on a bicycle really didn't want to go to jail Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., near 61st and Peoria.

Tulsa officers stopped Toyce Mason for a bicycle violation and the situation turned violent quickly. Police say he punched an officer and then a foot chase ensued.

“ Additional officers in the area were able to trap the suspect,” police said. “Mason fought officers again and officers attempted to tase Mason with no effect. Officers finally took Mason into custody after he was able to punch another officer in the head.”

KRMG’s told one officer needed stitches.

Mason was booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He faces multiple counts including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer AFCF, possession w/ intent to distribute of meth and marijuana AFCF, resisting arrest, the bicycle violation, and his 3 warrants.

