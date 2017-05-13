Motorcyclist killed in Creek County crash

Sat, May 13, 2017 - A 73-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Creek County.
The collision happened around 4 p.m., three miles north of Bristow.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a recreational vehicle pulled into the path of the motorcyclist and a collision ensued.
“Vehicle-2 (motorcycle) struck Vehicle-1 (recreational vehicle),” OHP said. “Driver of Vehicle-2 was ejected and thrown into the side of Vehicle-3 (GMC Yukon).”
Peter Izzo Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody else was injured in the crash.
OHP lists the cause as, “Failure to yield to oncoming traffic.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself