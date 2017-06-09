Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa

A teenager dies in a motorcycle collision with a pickup truck.

Catoosa police investigators say the 17-year old male was speeding westbound on Cherokee Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, heading toward 193rd East Avenue as a pickup driver was trying to turn left into the Wendy's restaurant location.

The rider slammed into the truck and died at the scene.

The motorcycle caught on fire, but Catoosa firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the small fire immediately.

The shaken truck driver was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, as required for drivers involved in all fatal traffic crashes.

The teenager’s name was not available, pending notification of relatives.