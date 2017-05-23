Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
H 70
L 50

!
Traffic
Breaking News

ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
Broken Clouds
H 70° L 50°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 70° L 50°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 70° L 50°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 70° L 50°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Most-stolen vehicle recovered after police chase
Close

Most-stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

Most-stolen vehicle recovered after police chase
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa
This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo, shows the Chevrolet emblem on the grill of an Equinox compact sport utility vehicle at Quirk Auto Dealers in Manchester, N.H. General Motors Co. reports financial results, Friday, April 28, 2017.

Most-stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

By: Don Bishop
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Tulsa, Okla. -  While you were sleeping alert Tulsa police run a license plate that pays off with a stolen vehicle recovery.  

When the officer saw the driver leave the Quiktrip at Admiral and Delaware around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, he tried to get her to stop but she sped away, making turns through the neighborhood.

Eventually she drove through a church parking lot on Independence Street, went through a fence and a yard, then struck a parked vehicle before she and her passenger ran away on foot.

I'm told she was driving the most-stolen brand of truck. 

“Chevy pickups are a very highly-stolen vehicle. Chevy pickups get stolen all the time,” said Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
    Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
    Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 22 people - including children - and injured 59 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena. 'Broken,' tweeted he pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.'   broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.-- Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017  Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.'   pic.twitter.com/BOHKwMx4wW-- Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 23, 2017  According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is believed to be a terrorist attack carried out by a male suicide bomber, police said early Tuesday. >> Read more trending news 
  • 1 dead, 10 sickened by cheese dip
    1 dead, 10 sickened by cheese dip
    Nacho-cheese dip may have killed a man.   Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip.   Authorities did not identify the dead man.   California health officials say the illnesses appear caused by botulism carried in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.   Authorities said Friday all 10 people sickened were hospitalized. A spokesman with the California Department of Public Health says the agency is unable to immediately provide updates on their conditions.
  • Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    President Donald Trump is sending Congress a spending plan for 2018 that would increase money spent on defense and border security, cut many areas of non-defense spending by Uncle Sam, and achieve a balanced budget by 2027, though it would add several trillion dollars to the national debt along the way. Here are some of the early highlights from the Trump budget. 1. Over $3.1 trillion in new debt over 10 years. The Trump budget does get to a surplus – but it takes ten years to reach that point, in 2027. So, even if this President serves two terms in office, he would be gone from the White House before balancing the budget under this plan. Despite all the talk about cuts, the President’s 2018 budget would not get the yearly budget deficit below $400 billion until 2023. Here are the yearly deficit estimates under the Trump 2018 budget plan, which add up to $3.15 trillion in more debt over the next ten years: 2018 – $440 billion 2019 – $526 billion 2020 – $488 billion 2021 – $456 billion 2022 – $442 billion 2023 – $319 billion 2024 – $209 billion 2025 – $176 billion 2026 – $110 billion 2027 – $16 billion surplus 2. Real cuts in Trump plan, but beware the numbers.You will hear a lot of reporting that the President’s 2018 budget envisions $1.4 trillion in cuts over ten years in non-defense spending. Don’t believe that, because of the way Congress totals up spending cuts. But, the Trump budget will actually cut the amount of discretionary spending by 2027, not just have the budget grow by a smaller amount each year. For example, in 2018, the President’s plan would spend $1.244 trillion on programs outside of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security (known as discretionary spending programs, which are voted on each year by the Congress) – that number would be trimmed to $1.151 trillion in 2027, according to figures provided by the White House. I know a little about math, as that is an actual spending cut of 7.5 percent – this is not just a reduction in a planned level of increase. 3. What areas will take the biggest budget hit? While the Pentagon, border security, Veterans Affairs and homeland defense will see overall increases under this Trump plan, a number of other federal departments and agencies would see cuts in 2018. (These would be real cuts, not just a reduction in a level of increase.) Here are the biggest losers in percentage terms: + EPA – 31.4% budget cut (from $8.2 to $5.7 billion) + State Department & foreign aid – 29.1% budget cut + Agriculture – 20.5% budget cut ($22.7 to $18 billion) + Labor – 19.8% cut ($12.1 to $9.7 billion) + HHS – 16.2% cut (from $78 to $65.3 billion) + Commerce – 15.8% cut (from $9.2 to $7.8 billion) + Education – 13.5% cut (from $68.2 to $59 billion) + HUD – 13.2% cut (from $46.9 to $40.7 billion) + Transportation – 12.7% cut ($18.6 to $16.2 billion) 4. Cool GOP reaction to parental leave plan. Pressed by his daughter Ivanka, the President’s budget sets aside $25 billion over ten years for a project that is sure to draw more support from Democrats than Republicans – allowing parents time off to be with a newborn baby. “For the first time ever – by any administration of any party – we are proposing a nationwide, paid parental leave,” said Mulvaney. The plan would allow for six weeks of time off – Democrats have proposed plans that have double that amount of leave and more. The initial reaction from Republicans was as you might expect – they’re not into the idea. Cornyn on Ivanka's $25B family leave plan: 'Happy to talk to her … but obviously when it comes to spending it's a matter or priorities' — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 22, 2017 5. Federal workers would see retirement changes. The President’s budget would look to reduce retirement benefits for federal workers, saving an estimated $72 billion over ten years, according to figures released by the White House. Among the ideas, reducing retirement benefits by limiting and/or eliminating yearly cost of living adjustments; and increase the amount of money employees must contribute to their retirement plan. The details are sure to draw complaints from federal employee unions and lawmakers in the Washington, D.C. region. Fed'l workers earned their #pension benefits. Cutting pensions to fund tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations is wrong. #resist https://t.co/r7D4hdeBX9 — Alliance Retirees (@ActiveRetirees) May 22, 2017 Many more details will be available on Wednesday morning, as the budget – titled a “New Foundation for American Greatness,” is delivered to Capitol Hill. “If I had sort of a subtitle for this budget, it would be the “Taxpayer First Budget,” said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney will get the chance to defend the plan starting Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
  • NASA astronauts make emergency space walk Tuesday morning
    NASA astronauts make emergency space walk Tuesday morning
    A data relay box has failed on the International Space Station, and two astronauts will have to go outside the station to fix it. Commander Peggy Whitson and Fight Engineer Jack Fischer are making an emergency space walk today, scheduled for 7:00 a.m. Tuesday Tulsa time. The backup, redundant relay box is working as it's supposed to, so the crew is not in any immediate danger But the repair is necessary to keep the backup redundant and not critical. Whitson has already had lots of practice with 9 previous space walks. Fischer, just one. You can read more about the emergency space walk here.
  • Going dark: Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus brings down curtain, ends century-long run
    Going dark: Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus brings down curtain, ends century-long run
    After more than 145 years, the lights have gone dark on the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.  The big top came down in New York in front of a sold-out crowd at Nassau Coliseum after 146 years, NBC News reported.  >> Read more trending news “The Greatest Show on Earth” ended with a standing ovation after ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson bid them farewell with, “Let’s go home and show everyone we are forever more the Greatest Show on Earth!” Iverson then led the crowd through the circus tradition of singing “Auld Lang Syne.” Performers sang along and hugged one another. Feld Entertainment, the company that owned Ringling Bros., announced in January that the shows were ending because of  to declining ticket sales after it retired its troupe of elephants in the wake of battles with animal rights groups, The New York Times reported. Animals that are owned by the show’s performers will be kept by their trainers, but others will be transferred to centers that can care for them, NBC News reported.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.