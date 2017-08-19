More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa

We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County.

The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive.

For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year. State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus.

Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.