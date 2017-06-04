More rain in the forecast for Sunday

If you have outdoor plans for today, make sure to keep an eye on the sky.

National Weather Service says we'll have plenty of chances for rain in the Tulsa area.

“Sunday will continue to be fairly rainy,” NWS said. “We continue with rain chances anywhere from 50 to 60 percent across the Tulsa metro.”

The high for today will be around 79 degrees.

There is some good news.

“Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather with that.”

To start your work week, expect some sun on Monday, with a high around 84 degrees.