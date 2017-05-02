More Democrats than Republicans in race for OK governor

Massive budget shortfalls, and intra-party conflict on how to address the state’s money problems, may have provided a little extra incentive for people who don’t have an “R” by their name to enter the fray in Oklahoma’s 2018 gubernatorial race.

Monday, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson joined the race, becoming the third Democrat to officially announce a campaign.

So far, the only GOP entrant is Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson, although Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb will likely run, and many expect State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones to run as well.

For Democrats, the race is a chance to regain some momentum in a state which has shut them out of statewide elected offices for years.

Both Edmondson and House MInority Leader Scott Inman tell KRMG they think Oklahomans are ready for change, and less concerned with party affiliation than with strong leadership.

“People are ready for candidates who are telling the truth, even if they don’t agree with everything that they’re saying,” Edmondson told KRMG Monday. They just want to know that “they’re telling the truth, they’re sincere, and they’re going to work to solve the problems.”

And he’s not going to spend much time dwelling on partisan politics.

“I don’t care whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, or who you voted for for president,” he said. “If you’re serious about solving these problems, then I’m ready to go to work on them, and I think people are ready for that kind of approach.”

In a recent conversation, Inman sounded a similar note.

“I think it’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Inman told KRMG last week. “The folks in charge have helped to bankrupt the state, and I think it’s time that we find somebody who can sort of work with folks on both sides of the aisle, and maybe break up this one-party rule. I think when Democrats control everything or when Republicans control everything like they do right now in Oklahoma and in Washington, the people are the ones that lose. The party gains power, but the people lose out.”

Former State Senator Connie Johnson is the third Democrat who has officially declared for governor.

