Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.

Employees at the McDonald's at 1301 South Harvard Avenue Harvard were getting ready for the morning rush when a man placed an order around 4 a.m., then physically crawled through the drive-thru window with a gun.

TPD Corporal Ian Adair said, “He was a black male. He was wearing a mask. (Employees) said he was about five foot ten and around 180 pounds.”

The employees were forced inside the cooler where they called police, but the man may have not acted alone.

“We think somebody else was possibly involved but only one individual entered the restaurant.”

Officers found the red SUV that was used in the robbery.

It was parked in the neighborhood, but no one has been arrested.