Man shot multiple times in Tulsa

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - A 24-year-old man showed up at a Tulsa hospital with three gunshot wounds Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near East Zion and North Detroit.
Police tell us the victim was standing in a front yard, when a gold mini van stopped and the driver opened fire.
“The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the left lower torso and leg,” police said. “His injuries were not considered life threatening.”
While being questioned, the victim told investigators he doesn’t know the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
